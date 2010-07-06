8 Frozen Treats You Have to Try

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Ben & Jerrys
Grab a spoon and dig into a fun, surprisingly flavored ice cream, gelato, or sorbet.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Ben & Jerry’s Peanut Brittle

Ben & Jerrys

If you can believe it, this peanut brittle ice cream—studded with bits of buttery brittle, salty peanuts, and caramel swirls—may outshine even the brand’s beloved Chubby Hubby.

To buy: $4 for one pint, at grocery stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Sheer Bliss Pomegranate With Dark Chocolate Chips

Sheer Bliss

Get a dose of antioxidants with a yummy combination of pure pomegranate juice, dark chocolate, and vanilla ice cream, packaged in an elegant metal tin.

To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.

3 of 8

Ciao Bella Chocolate Jalapeño Gelato

Ciao Bella

Hot jalapeño peppers perk up the earthy, bold chocolate flavor. It’s a terrific combo for refined, heat-loving palates.

To buy: $5 for one pint, at grocery stores.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Talenti Toasted Almond Gelato

Talenti

This gelato’s unbelievably creamy texture and crushed and whole almonds is a winning mix of sweet and salty.

To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.

5 of 8

LaLoo’s Black Mission Fig

laloo's

Made from goat’s milk, which adds a subtle tang, this caramel-colored pick has a strong fig flavor that’s perfect for foodies. Each serving contains just 5 grams of fat (compared to upwards of 15 grams in other ice creams).

To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.

6 of 8

Wine Cellar Sangria Sorbet

Wine Cellar Sorbet

Crafted by a self-proclaimed “sorbet sommelier,” this ultra-refreshing blend of dry red wine and orange juice is a savior on a hot night.

To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Ben & Jerry’s Key Lime Pie

Ben & Jerry’s

Key lime juice gives a summer-only offering a bright, puckery flavor. Chunks of real piecrust make it even more irresistible.

To buy: $4 for one pint, at grocery stores.

8 of 8

Häagen-Dazs Bananas Foster

Häagen-Dazs

Spiked with real rum, this nod to the classic New Orleans dessert gets its complex taste from warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

To buy: $4.50 for one pint, at grocery stores.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston