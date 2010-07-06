8 Frozen Treats You Have to Try
Ben & Jerry’s Peanut Brittle
If you can believe it, this peanut brittle ice cream—studded with bits of buttery brittle, salty peanuts, and caramel swirls—may outshine even the brand’s beloved Chubby Hubby.
To buy: $4 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Sheer Bliss Pomegranate With Dark Chocolate Chips
Get a dose of antioxidants with a yummy combination of pure pomegranate juice, dark chocolate, and vanilla ice cream, packaged in an elegant metal tin.
To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Ciao Bella Chocolate Jalapeño Gelato
Hot jalapeño peppers perk up the earthy, bold chocolate flavor. It’s a terrific combo for refined, heat-loving palates.
To buy: $5 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Talenti Toasted Almond Gelato
This gelato’s unbelievably creamy texture and crushed and whole almonds is a winning mix of sweet and salty.
To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.
LaLoo’s Black Mission Fig
Made from goat’s milk, which adds a subtle tang, this caramel-colored pick has a strong fig flavor that’s perfect for foodies. Each serving contains just 5 grams of fat (compared to upwards of 15 grams in other ice creams).
To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Wine Cellar Sangria Sorbet
Crafted by a self-proclaimed “sorbet sommelier,” this ultra-refreshing blend of dry red wine and orange juice is a savior on a hot night.
To buy: $6 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Ben & Jerry’s Key Lime Pie
Key lime juice gives a summer-only offering a bright, puckery flavor. Chunks of real piecrust make it even more irresistible.
To buy: $4 for one pint, at grocery stores.
Häagen-Dazs Bananas Foster
Spiked with real rum, this nod to the classic New Orleans dessert gets its complex taste from warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
To buy: $4.50 for one pint, at grocery stores.
