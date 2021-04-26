7 Delicious RD-Approved Ways to Eat Oats (That Don’t Involve Oatmeal)

We love a much-hyped, mega-exotic superfood trend just as much as the rest, but at the end of the day, most of the healthiest foods to eat are pretty simple. Isn't that kind of the point? They're whole, unprocessed, unrefined, and probably a plant. And while we wouldn't dare deem these basic ingredients— pulses , peanuts , sweet potatoes , and other forms of plant-based protein —dull, we can certainly say they're under-recognized and underutilized.

One of the healthiest legitimate superfoods out there worthy of pantry staple status? Oats. Ask any RD or MD and they'll tell you that you should absolutely be eating more of them. They're incredibly versatile, affordable, and nutritious. But speaking of versatility, careful not to write off oats just because you despise eating oatmeal for breakfast. This whole grain is capable of so much more. "I get it—I love a good bowl of oatmeal, but sometimes it's fun to change things up a bit and keep healthy eating exciting," says Mia Swinehart, MS, RD. "There are so many ways you can take oats to the next level."