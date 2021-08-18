As a (mostly) vegetarian family, we've found lots of creative ways to serve up tofu—whether it's grilled up and served in a tofu banh mi or added to my husband's famous stir fry. So when I first saw the TikTok tofu waffles, I was definitely intrigued.

To be clear, this isn't about creating a waffle batter with soft tofu and baking it—this is about literally cooking thin strips of firm tofu by pressing them into the waffle iron. The idea is to make it fast and easy to serve up tofu—you can skip the step of pressing tofu under a heavy weight to remove the water, and you get a nice, crispy finish to the tofu when it's done cooking.