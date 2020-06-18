This TikTok Hack Proves We’ve Been Filling Ice Cube Trays the Wrong Way All Along

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just when you thought there were at least a couple of kitchen tasks that were so rudimentary that the internet couldn’t fuss with them, America has welcomed TikTok with open arms.

And thank goodness. In addition to unending cute dance routines set to songs we’d like to pretend we’re young enough to love, the video-sharing social platform has presented us with a wealth of riches in the form of food and home hacks. From whipped Dalgona coffee and mini pancake cereal to genius cleaning tricks galore, TikTok is successfully questioning our every assumption about what qualifies for the phrase “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Take filling an ice cube tray, for example. You’ve done it a thousand times. You could accomplish this task in your sleep (maybe you have).

But last month, TikTok user @4jmjcbitxh posted a quick clip showcasing a revelation: that you don’t need to make a giant splashy mess when you’re refilling your ice cube tray. “Am I just dumb or did nobody else know this either?” she asks in her viral video. See it here.

The trick is simple. Rather than moving an empty ice cube tray from side to side underneath the faucet to direct the water into the cube-shaped wells, she holds it steady as she lets the water stream into one of the flat areas that connects four wells. Instead than sloshing out of the tray, the water runs evenly into each of the wells at once. She then moves on to the next set of four until the tray has been completely—and evenly—filled. “These little flat spots on ice cube trays are where you’re meant to fill in the water,” she says. She then goes on to demonstrate the messy method she’d been using previously, which of course leaves her entire countertop underwater.

If your mind is blown, you’re not alone. This video has garnered over 4.4 million (!) views, 475,000 likes, and nearly 2,000 comments since it was posted. “I pay $40k a year for college, yet I learn so much more from TikTok,” says one commenter. Many others said they already knew this method and have been using it for years.

Regardless, there’s no denying that this trick came at the right time. Try it out before the sweltering mid-summer heat sets in, then put your cubes to use in one of these easy cocktail recipes. Also, remember that this trick will likely work best with rigid, rectangular plastic trays (like those from Rubbermaid) versus silicone ice cube trays or ones that form special shapes.