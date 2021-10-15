How to Make the Easiest Dumplings Ever, According to TikTok
Got a dumpling craving? This hack will help you make the classic Asian dish in minutes.
Arguably, one of the best dishes in Asian cuisine is pan-fried dumplings. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and typically paired with a tangy-salty dipping sauce, these little bundles of joy are hard to resist. However, making them at home can result in frustration for those who just don't have the patience to craft a dumpling by hand. Aside from the volume of dumplings you'll need to make to satisfy your cravings, preparing this visually stunning snack also requires precision, skill, and agile dexterity.
Many dumpling wrapping techniques often have a symbolic meaning, like good fortune, as the shape resembles a money bag. There are various dumpling shapes, including a one-directional pleat or a "bao" that requires intricate pleating and twisting. Wrapping each individual dumpling can take upwards of a few hours, and the skill can potentially take years to perfect.
Recently, a viral TikTok video focused on making the Japanese variation of dumplings called "gyoza" emerged. Thankfully, this is one of the simplest dumpling preparation methods around. When in a hurry, this ridiculously easy wrapping technique will not only save you time, but it will have you snacking before you know it—no more need to wait endless hours in order to enjoy some warm, crunchy dumplings!
How to Make TikTok's Viral Dumplings
Instead of sealing the dumplings shut with a wrapping or pleated technique, TikTok user @sylvia.wakana demonstrates a viral gyoza-making hack that involves minimal effort—literally just a pinch. Though it's not the same as the traditional methods, it offers an alternative technique for making this delectable dish in a matter of seconds.
First, Sylvia takes a store-bought gyoza wrapper and places a shiso leaf and thinly sliced pork in the center. She then seasons the meat with a dash of salt, and proceeds to fold the dumpling into thirds. Meeting two ends of the wrapper in the middle, she seals the gyoza shut by lightly dipping her finger in water and placing a few drops in the center to help the two ends adhere to one another.
Next, in a non-stick pan with some oil, she places the gyoza seam-side down, adds a splash of water, and covers the pan to steam the gyoza. She continues to cook the dumplings until the water has fully evaporated, the filling is fully cooked, and the bottom of the gyoza is golden and crispy. To finish it off, she pairs the dumplings with a side of tangy ponzu sauce for dipping.
Now, if you're up for a challenge, TikTok users @doobydobap and @alicecsun offer other more advanced variations for filling, folding, and cooking dumplings that are equally mouthwatering.