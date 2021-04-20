8 Brilliant Ways to Use Tea Bags (Beyond Brewing Tea), From Infusing Booze to Taking an Herbal Tea Bath

If your favorite tea bag is eager to venture out of the mug and explore some new territory—or you're just never going to use that box of age-old rooibos—look no further. A simple bag of tea can do much more than, well, brew a warm beverage. And because tea comes in so many flavors and styles, the options are pretty much endless for this versatile pantry staple. Whether you're eager to amp up your home baking or indulge in a DIY spa day, try these tricks to help get the most out of your tea collection.