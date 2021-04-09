If You Like Smashed Potatoes, You Have to Try This Genius TikTok-Inspired Brussels Sprouts Hack
This one will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the humble vegetable.
The TikTok cooking hacks keep on coming, and we are not complaining. From oat-based cake to walnut-based meat, there is no end to the creativity found on the social media platform. The surprisingly useful tips are giving new life to standard ingredients—and Brussels sprouts are up next for a TikTok-inspired makeover.
You have probably tried, or at least heard of, smashed potatoes. The basic premise is simple: Boil baby potatoes until tender, smash with a jar or heavy object to flatten, smother in oil and seasonings of your choice, and roast to perfection. I don't know why it's taken us until now to apply this cooking method to other vegetables, but TikTok users like @foodingwithfaith, @ballehurns, @aboutthismuch, and @lowcarbwithfran are showing us how to transform Brussels sprouts into a smashed, decadent variety that rivals the beloved potato.
How to Make Smashed Brussels Sprouts
To make these crispy treats (yes, we're going to go so far as to call Brussels sprouts in this form treats) follow these easy steps inspired by TikTok users:
1
Prep your sprouts
Trim the ends of your sprouts and take off any questionable-looking outer leaves. Leave the rest of the sprout whole.
2
Blanch them
Drop the cleaned sprouts in heavily salted boiling water for 10 minutes, or until you can pierce them with a fork. Next, drain them and place them in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking.
4
Shower them in seasoning
Transfer the cooked Brussels sprouts to a bowl and drizzle generously with olive oil and seasonings of choice. @aboutthismuch adds garlic powder, paprika, and salt, while @ballehurns goes sweet and spicy with sriracha, maple syrup, soy sauce, and onion powder. Feel free to get creative here! Toss to combine.
5
Smash the sprouts
Lay the seasoned sprouts onto a lined baking sheet in one layer. Using the bottom of a mason jar or another flat-bottomed object, smash each sprout until it flattens slightly.
6
Bake until browned
Space out the smashed sprouts so that there is a little space between them for even cooking, and bake at 425°F for 20 minutes or until golden brown and crispy around the edges.
7
Dress and serve them
Top the smashed Brussels with nutritional yeast, grated cheese, a squeeze of lemon, or a delectable dipping sauce like lemon-horseradish dip.