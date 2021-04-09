If You Like Smashed Potatoes, You Have to Try This Genius TikTok-Inspired Brussels Sprouts Hack

The TikTok cooking hacks keep on coming, and we are not complaining. From oat-based cake to walnut-based meat , there is no end to the creativity found on the social media platform. The surprisingly useful tips are giving new life to standard ingredients—and Brussels sprouts are up next for a TikTok-inspired makeover .

You have probably tried, or at least heard of, smashed potatoes. The basic premise is simple: Boil baby potatoes until tender, smash with a jar or heavy object to flatten, smother in oil and seasonings of your choice, and roast to perfection. I don't know why it's taken us until now to apply this cooking method to other vegetables, but TikTok users like @foodingwithfaith, @ballehurns, @aboutthismuch, and @lowcarbwithfran are showing us how to transform Brussels sprouts into a smashed, decadent variety that rivals the beloved potato.