The Weird (but Genius) Reason You Should Add Water to Your Scrambled Eggs

​If there is one healthy breakfast staple most of us should be eating more of, it's eggs—and when time is of the essence, there is no better way to serve them than scrambled. Scrambled eggs are easy to cook, extremely satisfying, and they're completely customizable. No matter what else is in store for the day, these three things set your morning off on the right foot.

Many celebrity chefs tout go-to tips and ingredients to guarantee scrambled egg perfection, with "perfection" usually implying fluffiness, a creamy texture, and even decadence. Gordon Ramsay, for example, loves a butter moment, but continuously removes his saucepan from the heat to guarantee even cooking distribution. He also waits to season his eggs at the end, and incorporates a dollop of velvety crème fraîche. Martha Stewart, on the other hand, is all about simplicity, insisting that the cooking method is more important than any type of ingredient addition, like cream, or even mayonnaise.

As an egg connoisseur, I can assure you that I've put all methods to the test. Ramsay and Stewart certainly deliver on their promise for delicious eggs, but sometimes it's just too early to worry about clever stovetop techniques and fancy recipe additions. So what's the simplest way to make perfect scrambled eggs in literally no time at all? Water. Yes, the source of life will revive your flat, dull-looking morning eggs.

How to Add Water to Scrambled Eggs

After cracking your eggs into a bowl, whisk in no more than one tablespoon of water per egg (truly, all you need is a splash). Next, warm a nonstick skillet on medium-low heat, grease that pan with a pat of butter, and cook low and slow. Pull the eggs from edges to center, creating large curds to prevent the ends from quickly overcooking. I also like to remove my eggs from the heat when they're about 90 percent finished, so they'll continue to cook and set on their own.