Three Easy Recipes That Start With Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken
Meal planning can sometimes be a bit of a slog—and it's all too easy to get stuck in a rut with the same old lunches and dinners. Fortunately, there are ways to work smarter (not harder!) to make some tasty, healthy meals without a lot of fuss (or even turning on the stove).
On this week's episode of Simply, host Haley Cairo walks us through three fun super easy recipes you can make with a store-bought rotisserie chicken—no cooking required! Another bonus: Most of the dishes can be easily made ahead—which makes them perfect if you're looking to pack a healthy lunch to go.
Haley recommends using the Cozi app to hunt for recipes and add ingredients to your shopping list—so you don't forget that all-essential peanut butter for the satay lettuce cups.
Blistered Tomatillo Salsa and Roasted Chicken Thigh Tacos
While the recipe calls for roasting your own chicken, it's even easier to put this tasty dish together using pre-cooked chicken.
Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps
The rice vermicelli noodles are a nice add, but if you're looking for a cool, no-cook summer recipe, you can use rotisserie chicken, chopped vegetables, and that tasty peanut sauce to pull this together in minutes.
Cherry Tomatoes and Red Onion Chicken Salad
A touch of basil is the perfect finishing touch on this fresh chicken salad
