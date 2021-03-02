We Just Discovered the Easiest Healthy Hack for Making a Basic Bowl of Oatmeal Taste Delicious

But even the best of breakfast bowls can fall a little flat, especially when your fridge isn't stocked with fresh fruit, herbs, eggs, and the other fixings.

How to Upgrade a Basic of Oatmeal

The solution is simple: Give the raw oats a quick toasting. This will add depth, complexity, and a rich caramel-like flavor to your oats without having to toss in any additional ingredients.

The process is easy. Simply heat a skillet (nonstick or stainless steel works) over medium-high heat, toss in your raw oats, and toast them for several minutes. Stir frequently so they don't burn, and keep a close eye on their color—when they look slightly browned and are exuding an aromatic butterscotch-like scent, they're ready. Then continue preparing them as you would make any basic bowl of oatmeal. When it's ready, we promise you'll taste the difference.

This method works by way of the maillard reaction, or the interaction between amino acids—the building blocks of protein—and reducing sugars in foods. It's what's responsible for the browning of everything from meat and potatoes to chocolate chip cookies, waffles, and (yep) oats. The maillard reaction doesn't just involve a change in color; rather, it imparts the mouthwatering roasty, toasty aromas and flavors in dishes that make them so enticing.

By the way, this method doesn't just work for oatmeal. You can put those deliciously toasted oats to work in any recipe that calls for them, including oatmeal cookies, yogurt parfaits, breakfast bars, and homemade granola. For inspiration, see below.

