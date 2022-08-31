Tired of the Standard Negroni Recipe? Try These Bartender-Approved Upgrades

It's time to upgrade your Negroni recipe! While there's absolutely nothing wrong with the gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth cocktail, if you're a Negroni enthusiast, the trio can get a little dull. Still, there's no reason to move beyond the cocktail, just open it up to a few riffs. This can be as easy as swapping out your favorite gin for another bottle (perhaps try a Scottish gin, Japanese gin, or Empress' distinctly blue-hued 1908 gin), changing up your vermouth or bitter element, or playing around with proportions.

At Dante, a Manhattan bar that specializes in classic cocktails like Negronis, Linden Pride makes his signature Negroni more gin-forward and drier. That is, he adds more gin than Campari and vermouth, so that not all three alcohols are proportional, as in a classic Negroni. Dante offers 14 types of Negronis, which swap in various bitters, Amari, vermouth, and the base spirit. The most popular riff: A Mezcalito which substitutes mezcal for gin.

Negronis are stirred, not shaken, but the way you stir can change up the taste of any Negroni. "Stirring the drink has two roles: one is to chill the drink with ice, and the second role is to dilute the drink," Pride says. "When stirring, we aim to add approximately 10 percent additional volume from the dilution of the ice." Play around with the number of stirs, pace of stirs, and the type of ice you use to see how that changes your own in-house Negroni recipe.

If you're shy about trying out new boozy combinations, consider garnishes to bring out new flavors. "Fresh herbs can do wonders for a Negroni," says Noah Mansker, beverage director of Brooklyn's Colonia Verde. "I'd recommend garnishing the classic with rosemary or basil. Those aromatics play well with the flavor profile of the drink."

For a few more riffs on a classic Negroni, check out the recipes below: