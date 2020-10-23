11 Clever (and Incredibly Easy) Ways to Make Your Favorite Mashed Potato Recipe Even More Delicious

Cheesy, green onion-topped, bacon-studded mashed potatoes offer a family-friendly twist to loaded baked potatoes. The good news for weeknight cooking is that it doesn’t take much more effort to go from classic mashed potatoes to these spectacular spuds. While your potatoes boil, cook several pieces of bacon. When the spuds are softened, mash them as you normally would, with milk and butter. Stir in some softened cream cheese, then pile them into a casserole dish. Top the potatoes with shredded sharp cheddar cheese and chopped bacon. Broil until cheese has melted and turned bubbly. Then, remove from oven, top with chopped green onions, and a scoop of sour cream.