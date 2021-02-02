7 Simple Steps That Will Take Your Homemade Risotto Recipe to the Next Level

Using a standard white rice won’t produce a knockout risotto. This is thanks to chemistry: The stout rice varieties traditionally used for risotto have a starch casing that, when stirred and cooked, produces creaminess. The most common risotto rice is called arborio. There are others, like vialone nano and carnaroli, some with major price tags. Some of the more boutique rice growers near risotto-loving Venice even age their rice. While next-level options abound, a $4 bag of arborio does the trick.

Take note, too, that you can skip rinsing this rice. The purpose of washing rice is to clear little pulverized rice bits that create unwanted stickiness. With risotto, you want some of that sticky, creamy, binding quality.