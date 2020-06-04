5 Rules to Live by to Craft the Best-Tasting Cocktails at Home

If you’re new to making cocktails at home, here’s a quick mixology master class. Drink recipes are built on ratios. You’ve probably heard bartenders speak in ratios, in fact: “it’s a 2 to 1, 3/4, 1/4, and 2 dashes.” There are a couple of these magic ratios you can master and keep in your back pocket to demystify from-scratch cocktail mixing, because a variety of seemingly different drinks are all based on the same ratios.

Remember: 2 : 3/4 : 3/4, which means 2 parts of your base spirit to 3/4 part sweet and 3/4 part sour. Typically, you can think of a “part” as an ounce, so 2 ounces spirits + 3/4 ounce sweet + 3/4 ounce sour. If you like your drinks slightly less boozy, you can simplify the ratio to 2 : 1 : 1.

Always keep the correct tool for measuring ingredients in the right ratios—known as a jigger—close by when making cocktails.