15 Delicious Hot Chocolate Hacks That are Over-the-Top Decadent

Rich hot chocolate is the most compelling reason to endure winter’s sting and chill.

What’s better than a steaming mug of thick, creamy hot chocolate on a chilly day? Not much—except maybe a mug scented with cardamom, cinnamon, and other chai spices, a grown-up version spiked with amaretto and sea salt, a frozen hot chocolate milkshake, or a red velvet rendition. Can’t decide? You don't have to—throw together a hot chocolate bar and serve them all.

First things first: Know that there is a difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa. The former (also known as drinking chocolate) is made from solid semi or bittersweet chocolate, sometimes with an addition of cocoa powder, milk, and heavy cream, and perhaps a little sugar or vanilla extract. The latter is made from cocoa powder, sugar, and hot milk or water.

Start with our master recipe for rich and chocolatey hot chocolate here, then add on a few of our favorite indulgent upgrades—all of which are as easy to make as they are deliciously decadent. Because life is too short to settle for a lukewarm mug of microwaved pre-made cocoa mix.