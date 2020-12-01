6 Delicious Ways to Give Traditional Hanukkah Recipes a Modern Twist

When it comes to modern eating (and hosting), we would be remiss if we didn’t mention any dietary restrictions. There is guaranteed to be someone around your holiday table who is gluten-free or dairy-free, and what would a modern Hanukkah look like without some accommodation? Traditional kugel is normally a solid mix of gluten, dairy, eggs, and sugar, baked up to steaming perfection in a casserole dish. To make this more friendly for those with restrictions, choose a gluten-free ribbon pasta (like Banza fettuccine) as your base and sub in cashew cream for traditional cream cheese. To make cashew cream, soak cashews for a few hours in warm water and blend together to create a smooth, thick consistency. Throw in some non-dairy butter along with the rest of the classic ingredients (raisins, apples, cinnamon…drool) and everyone will be able to enjoy this Hanukkah treat.