5 Craft Cocktail Trends to Spice Up Your Next At-Home Happy Hour

When making a margarita on a weeknight, you might skip out on a salted rim for the sake of time and efficiency. We get it—but sleeping on this cocktail accessory can have a major impact on the flavor of your drink. A salty rim is believed to stimulate your taste buds and help mitigate the liquor’s bitterness and the lime's tartness, yielding a much more balanced beverage.

Care to kick it up a notch? Infuse your traditional salted rim with aromatic ingredients like rosemary or sriracha to complement the flavor profile of your drink choice. To make your infusions, simply combine ½ cup of course salt with about 3 tablespoons of finely-minced ingredients—think seeded jalapeños, lime zest, or crushed freeze-dried raspberries. For sriracha salt, combine ½ cup of course salt, 2 tablespoons of sriracha, ½ teaspoon of lime juice, then place spread out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to dry overnight.

To adhere the salt onto your rim, place the surface of the open-end of the glass in a container filled with ¼ inch of water, juice, or simple syrup before dipping it into the salt. If salt isn’t your jam, feel free to experiment with sugar rims instead.