Chicken Salad, 4 Ways
A few variations on a basic recipe gives you a quartet of ways to serve this favorite.
Add a few ingredients to this basic recipe: 3½ to 4 pounds rotisserie chicken (chopped), ½ cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. One of these makeovers is bound to satisfy whomever you're serving.
Green Apple and Watercress
For a variation on Waldorf salad (pictured, top left), add 1½ cups watercress and 1 thinly sliced Granny Smith apple. Toss gently.
Curry and Chutney
A teaspoon of curry powder and ½ cup mango chutney are all it takes to give this classic a tangy twist (pictured, top right).
Cherry Tomatoes and Red Onion
For the perfect picnic salad (pictured, bottom left), toss in some quartered cherry tomatoes and half a red onion, finely chopped.
Pesto
Add ½ cup store-bought pesto for a no-Cuisinart-required meal (pictured, bottom right). Save the leftover pesto for tomorrow's fettuccine or fish.