Real Simple Cooking School

Hydration is key to optimal health, especially in the summertime. Here’s how to stay happy, healthy, and sidestep dehydration as you spend long sunny days outdoors.

Creative Ways to Stay Hydrated

7 Healthy Foods That'll Help You Stay Hydrated

Have your water and eat it, too.
11 Easy Infused Iced Tea Recipes You'll Want to Sip All Summer Long

Think watermelon, hibiscus, lavender, and more.
If Sparkling Water Is Your Drink of Choice, We've Got News for You

Keep calm and carry a big bottle of seltzer.
6 Delicious Infused Water Recipes That Make It So Easy to Stay Hydrated

Give your H2O a delicious upgrade with these healthy infused water recipes.
This Ingredient Could Be the Secret to Staying Hydrated—and It's Already in Your Kitchen

What’s worse than a warm, watered-down drink in a heatwave? We’ll wait. 
How to Spatchcock a Chicken at Home

A few quick cuts to your chicken can help speed your cooking time for the most delicious bird ever.
Beauty Benefits

9 Foods to Eat to Protect Your Skin From the Sun—Because What Can’t Antioxidants Do?

Keep calm and carry a big bottle of SPF...plus every one of these delicious ideas.
5 Most Hydrating Face Mists to Beat Dry Office Air

Happy spritzing!
Health Benefits of Hydration

5 Sparkling Waters with Extra Healthy Benefits

Want to perk up? Or wishing you had a better way to wind down? We’ve got bubbles for that.

All Real Simple Cooking School

5 Online Culinary Classes That Will Help You Improve Your Cooking Skills at Home

5 Online Culinary Classes That Will Help You Improve Your Cooking Skills at Home

Mise en Place Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Nail the Meal Prep Technique

Mise en Place Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Nail the Meal Prep Technique

