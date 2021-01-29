Yes, You Need to Try That Viral Quesadilla-Cooking Hack—Here’s How

Take one look at TikTok right now and you'll immediately spot a common video theme on endless trending food accounts: Quesadillas. In preparation, the tortilla will be cleverly separated into four quadrants, each containing its own ingredient. The ingredients tucked into each #tortillawrap—a hashtag that's garnered over 16.3 million views—range from traditional additions like shredded cheese, guacamole, and black beans to scrambled eggs, ramen noodles, hamburger patties, and sweet renditions with Nutella (because, TikTok).

The idea is simple: Instead of layering all your ingredients in one big pile atop a tortilla, putting each one in its own quadrant means you can fold the four corners on top of each other to create one perfectly mess-free (but melty, crisp, and golden brown) triangular quesadilla in practically zero time. And not that we're going anywhere these days, but its delightfully portable, too.

"I hopped on the trend immediately and created a viral TikTok video showcasing my breakfast tortilla wrap," says Yumna Jawad, the recipe developer and food blogger behind Feel Good Foodie. "It's endlessly customizable."

Ready to learn how to make your own tortilla wrap? Jawad walked us through the process step-by-step so you can try the internet's most-loved recipe hack of the minute.

How to Make a Tortilla Wrap

Start with a large tortilla and make a slit from the one edge to the middle of the tortilla. Then place the first filling in that lower right quarter—protein works well here, like grilled chicken, eggs, or beans. Add something creamy or saucy to the next two quarters to help flavor the protein in the first. Finish it off with some cheese. "This is the 'glue' that holds the wrap together, so I find it crucial to include in tortilla wraps," Jawad says. Fold the first quarter over the second one. Fold the second quarter over the third quarter. Finish off folding the last quarter so you have a triangle. While there are many versions of the tortilla trend that can be served at room temperature, Jawad recommends a final step of cooking it on a skillet. "You can use a regular frypan or try it on a grill pan to get those great grill marks," she says. Flip it over after two to three minutes to make sure your quesadilla doesn’t burn—and so everything gets melted and deliciously browned evenly.

Tips to Keep in Mind When Cooking Your Quesadilla

Use a large-sized tortilla (ideally, a burrito style flour tortilla) “Go big or go home!” Jawad says. “And I say that because it will be really hard to fold this over if you’re working with a smaller tortilla.” The larger it is, the easier the folding. Keep the fillings light—no over-filling Keep your quarters simple with spreads and flat ingredients. Jawad recommends avoiding any bulky ingredients, so that your tortilla will fold over neatly without anything spillage. (As tempting as meatballs or an entire avocado half may be.) Don’t skip the cheese The cheese really helps to bind the quesadilla together, and the parts that ooze out create a wonderfully crispy texture on the outside. Heat the tortilla so it's more pliable Some tortillas can break apart with this folding technique, so make sure it feels pliable enough at first. According to Jawad, you can also heat in the microwave just for 10 seconds to make it easier.

For her breakfast wrap, Jawad uses the following four ingredients:

Scrambled eggs : “For this breakfast version, I scrambled two eggs with some butter and salt and transferred them to the tortilla straight from the pan,” Jawad explains.

: “For this breakfast version, I scrambled two eggs with some butter and salt and transferred them to the tortilla straight from the pan,” Jawad explains. Mashed avocado : “My favorite thing to add to eggs are avocados. I recommend mashing them before adding to the tortilla so they stay put on the tortilla.”

: “My favorite thing to add to eggs are avocados. I recommend mashing them before adding to the tortilla so they stay put on the tortilla.” Salsa : This is the necessary “sauce” component for the wrap, but be careful not to use too much or it could get pretty soggy. “I recommend a chunky kind to keep it intact,” Jawad says. And make sure the salsa goes in one of the middle quarters.

: This is the necessary “sauce” component for the wrap, but be careful not to use too much or it could get pretty soggy. “I recommend a chunky kind to keep it intact,” Jawad says. And make sure the salsa goes in one of the middle quarters. Cheese: As she mentioned, cheese gets wonderfully melty on the inside and the parts that ooze out while cooking get browned and crisp.