I Tried That TikTok Hack for Peeling Potatoes—Here's What Happened

During my first job in a kitchen, I worked endless hours peeling potatoes and carrots. The task, though seemingly simple and easy, required more attention and precision than I initially expected. Worried that I would accidentally shave off the top of my finger with the wrong slice, my potato-peeling speed wasn't as fast as it should've been, admittedly.

When it comes to making dishes that require a large number of peeled potatoes (or any other vegetable or fruit), the job often requires an unnecessary amount of patience and effort to create the final result. However, according to a recent TikTok video, this mundane kitchen task shouldn't be as difficult, and more importantly, not as dangerous as it often becomes.

TikTok user @thatdudecancook explains that peeling potatoes for dishes like scalloped potatoes or French fries can be done more efficiently and safely using a simple household item—a fork! The user shows that by simply stabbing the top end of the potato with a fork you can more easily grip the spud for peeling.

The Test

To test out whether or not this seemingly easy hack could remedy my potato-peeling woes, I peeled a large bag of potatoes two different ways. The first, more traditional method involved peeling the potato as you usually would: grip the potato with one hand while peeling with the other. Then came the TikTok method, where I used a fork for added stability; meanwhile, I peeled the potato with my other hand.

Using a Y-peeler for both methods and similarly sized potatoes, I timed peeling potatoes for one minute using the different techniques and noted the results. (Very scientific, I know.)

The Results

When peeling potatoes the traditional way, I found that I could peel approximately five potatoes in one minute. Concerned about accidentally missing the spud's surfacing and landing on my exposed fingertips instead, I found that I wasn't able to work as quickly as I would have liked. I was more focused on the accuracy of my cuts than on my speed. Unfortunately, peeling a large bag of this starchy veggie for a family-sized portion of mashed potatoes would likely take an exceptionally long amount of time and patience.

Putting the TikTok hack into action, I stuck a metal fork in one of the potato's pointed ends of the potato. Using my Y-peeler, I used short, swift motions to peel the potato quickly and efficiently. I started at the fork's base and worked my way to the other end of the potato, covering more ground with each stroke. I found that I wasn't as worried about where the peeler landed, and I could peel much faster than I normally would. In one minute, I was able to peel eight potatoes, which is almost 1.6 times as many potatoes as the previous method.

Though the TikTok method was faster and more efficient, I did find that my cuts were not as precise. I discovered that in my scraps, I had bits of potato flesh mixed in with the peels. To counteract my unnecessary food waste, I made sure to compost my excess trash. Though the hack isn't as concerned with precision, I felt comforted knowing that my fingers were out of harm's way and found that I worked faster on the task when using the fork for stability.

Additional Time-Saving Hack