How to Mince, Peel, and Chop Garlic

Garlic is essential to many recipes and you likely already know your garlic basics, but knowing how to peel garlic, how to chop garlic, and how to mince garlic can kick your home-chef skills up a few notches. Sure, you can buy pre-chopped garlic at nearly any grocery store, but learning how to cut garlic yourself is more satisfying—and can add better flavors to your dishes.

Like learning how to chop an onion or how to peel a mango, learning how to chop garlic (or, for more advanced chefs, how to mince garlic) just takes patience and practice. Garlic cloves are rather small—especially when compared to larger vegetables you’re likely chopping—so improving your knife skills here, particularly if you’re working toward a mince, will help you out with any recipe, no matter what you’re chopping.

Chopped garlic can add flavor to any dish. It’s common in Italian dishes—pastas, sauces, pizzas, etc.—but it can enliven vegetable dishes, stews, soups, and more, too. Once you’ve gotten the hang of chopping your own garlic, you’ll be adding it to everything. (Next step: Learn how to get rid of garlic breath.)

Peeling garlic is a must: The papery skins are not pleasant to eat. Once the bulb is peeled and you’ve separated the cloves, you can decide if you want to chop garlic (for larger pieces in your dish) or mince it (for smaller ones). In a few minutes, with this handy guide to how to peel and chop garlic, you’ll be ready to move on to the rest of your cooking endeavors.

What You Need cutting board, chef's knife, garlic, garlic press, garlic peeler (optional)