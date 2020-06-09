Mise en Place Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Nail the Meal Prep Technique

Before you even turn on the stove, the first thing you’ll want to do is thoroughly study your recipes. Create an organized list of the ingredients for each dish that you’re making and note the amount needed and the type of cut (julienne, minced, cubed, etc.) it requires.

For example, if you are making two different recipes that both call for garlic, you may need two tablespoons of minced garlic for one and a half cup of thin slices for the other. Making a list will help you realize if you’re missing any essential ingredients from your pantry and need to make a last minute run to the store before it's too late.