How to Melt Chocolate

Chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-dipped cookies―perfectly melted chocolate can take a simple dessert from delicious to divine. Low heat is the key; excessive heat can easily burn it or make it grainy. This video demonstrates some quick steps to melt chocolate to the proper consistency.

What You Need bar of chocolate, cutting board, serrated knife, large saucepan, heat-proof bowl (large enough to cradle in top of saucepan), rubber spatula