How to Melt Chocolate

Chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-dipped cookies―perfectly melted chocolate can take a simple dessert from delicious to divine. Low heat is the key; excessive heat can easily burn it or make it grainy. This video demonstrates some quick steps to melt chocolate to the proper consistency.