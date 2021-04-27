4 Smart Ways to Soften Cream Cheese Quickly—and Safely—in a Pinch

Take the cream cheese out of the cardboard outer box and foil wrapper and place on the cutting board. Next, cut the block into approximately 1-inch cubes. The smaller the blocks are, the faster they will soften, but an inch is often the default most people defer to. Cutting up your cream cheese creates more exposed surface area, allowing warm room-temperature air to break down the cold molecules faster. This also will make it easier to distribute your softened cream cheese evenly throughout whatever you’re mixing it into. Make sure to leave space between each chunk of cream cheese to maximize their warm air exposure. Cover the board or plate with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and set aside.

After 15 minutes, do a poke test. The exact amount of time it takes to bring your cream cheese to room temperature will depend on your specific room’s temperature, but noticeable softening will have occurred by this time. You’ll know your cream cheese is soft enough to work with when it can hold a fingerprint (or spoon print) and feels, well, soft! Preferably soft enough to be spread easily with a knife or stirred smoothly into other ingredients.