Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Miso soup is the comforting, umami-rich start to a sushi date or warm bowl of Udon Noodle Soup on a cold day. It’s salty, savory broth keeps us slurping up spoonful after spoonful. While it may seem like just a Japanese specialty, you can make miso soup at home. Below, we explain what ingredients you’ll need to make miso soup, plus we’re sharing our favorite twists on this Japanese staple.

Miso Soup Ingredients

To make miso soup from scratch, you’ll need just a handful of ingredients. The broth, known as dashi, is made with water, dried bonito flakes, and dried seaweed. The bonito flakes (made from young bonito fish) and seaweed both add a salty, fishy flavor to the stock. Bonito flakes can be found at gourmet Japanese grocery stores, or even on Amazon. Miso paste then gets whisked into the dashi broth for body and flavor. Miso paste is a fermented soybean paste that adds the intense umami flavor we associate with Asian cuisine. Diced tofu and green scallions also add a savory element and some nutrients to boot. And that’s it! One pot and 20 minutes later, you have a delicious miso soup to drink when you have a cold, are feeling cold, or just want something warm and comforting to consume.

While miso soup tastes delicious, is it healthy? Fermented ingredients, like miso paste, offer gut-cleansing properties and digestive benefits. It is quite high in sodium, but like any food, miso soup is perfectly okay to eat in moderation.

Miso Soup Recipes