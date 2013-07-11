Follow these easy tips for freezing and thawing fresh blueberries so that you can enjoy them year-round.

Freezing blueberries has its benefits—it allows you to preserve your summer blueberry bounty at peak freshness, so you can enjoy optimal flavor (and vitamins) in the cold of winter. The process is also easy at first glance. But to get the most out of your fruit, there are more tips to freezing blueberries.

Here's everything you need to know to ensure you enjoy every last bite.

How to Freeze Blueberries

To freeze blueberries, spread the blueberries on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Place in the freezer for two hours, then pack the blueberries for long-term storage.

Should blueberries be washed before freezing?

It may seem like a good idea to pre-wash your blueberries before you freeze. But doing that removes "bloom," that waxy looking, protective outer coating on blueberries that helps keep bacteria and pests out—and juiciness in. Instead, freeze your blueberries as they are, then give them a quick rinse when you're ready to use them.

What are the best containers for freezing blueberries?

The best containers for your frozen blueberries reduce their exposure to freezing air, to help reduce the chances that they develop freezer burn. A freezer bag or other airtight container will help preserve the blueberries' freshness.

How long can you freeze blueberries?

Blueberries are best within the first six months after they've been frozen—but they will still be tasty up to 10 months out. (Just make sure you label the blueberries so you know when they were placed in the freezer!)

How should I defrost frozen blueberries?