Real Simple Food Cooking Tips & Techniques Recipe Prep Day-Before Dinner Preparation Checklist Day-Before Dinner Preparation Checklist Prep these ingredients up to a day in advance to avoid the predinner rush. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Henckels Five Star 8-Inch Chef’s Knife Credit: Henckels Checklist Wash, trim, and chop vegetables and herbs. Bag and refrigerate. Peel and cut up potatoes. Place in a bowl, cover with water, and refrigerate. Blanch green beans, broccoli, and other green vegetables. Cook in boiling water until crisp-tender. Run under cold water to cool; drain and refrigerate. Make green salad. Don't dress it; place in a bowl, cover with a damp paper towel, and refrigerate. Grate cheese. Refrigerate. Marinate meat. Refrigerate. Cook rice. Refrigerate; reheat in microwave. Cook pasta. Toss with olive oil and refrigerate; reheat in microwave.