The Hassle-Free Way to Cut a Mango

Craving a fresh mango is easy, but figuring out how to cut a mango is another story. These tropical fruits are delicious and juicy (and even better as a mango smoothie), but unless you want to buy pre-cut mangos at the grocery store, learning how to peel, cut, and slice a mango is your best, easiest path to learning how to eat a mango at home.

The key ingredient to cutting a mango is the mango, of course. If yours isn’t ripe, this simple guide to how to ripen a mango will fix that problem. Next is gathering a sharp knife, a peeler, and a cutting board. As with learning how to cut an avocado, learning how to cut a mango requires managing a thick, inedible pit, so you want a good knife that is easy to maneuver. Fortunately, mangos have thinner skins than avocados, so you simply peel them with a vegetable or Y-shaped peeler, instead of having to scoop the fruit out from the skin.

Read on for an easy, hassle-free method to cutting a mango. With this guide, you’ll never have to buy a pre-cut mango again.

What You Need Y-shaped peeler

mango

paper towel or dish towel

cutting board

chef’s knife