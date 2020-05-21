Recipe Prep

Prepare your kitchen workspace and ingredients for the best meals you can find with these how-tos and helpful pieces of advice. Learn how to cut an avocado, how to freeze blueberries, how to season cast iron, and more prep-step tips and tricks to test out before you really get cooking.

Most Popular

How to Cut a Mango

There’s no denying the deliciousness of a mango, but peeling and cutting it can be a hassle—though you, too, can learn the simple technique for cutting a mango.
How to Slice and Dice an Avocado

Follow the simple steps in this video to make working with avocados a breeze—and get you a step closer to that guacamole.
3 Steps to Freezing and Thawing Blueberries

Grab the berries during peak season and freeze for year-round use. Here’s how.
How to Melt Chocolate

Bid farewell to those burnt bits of chocolate in the bottom of your mixing bowl for good.
Cleaning and Seasoning a Cast-Iron Skillet

Seasoning cast iron doesn't have to be intimidating. Here are the steps for both cleaning and seasoning cast iron skillets.
How to Peel and Chop an Onion

Learn how to cut an onion properly, quickly, and efficiently.
More Recipe Prep

How to Quickly Thaw Meat

If the only thing standing between you and a hot meal is a hunk of frozen chicken, try one of these no-fail techniques.*
7 Simple Hacks to Upgrade Your Spaghetti Sauce

A few minor changes can make a major difference in flavor.
5 Online Culinary Classes That Will Help You Improve Your Cooking Skills at Home

Mise en Place Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Nail the Meal Prep Technique

9 New Spring Trader Joe’s Products You Need to Get Your (Sanitized) Hands on Immediately

How to Incorporate Fresh Garden Herbs Into Cocktails

How to Make Restaurant-Quality Food at Home, According to a Chef

No reservations required.

All Recipe Prep

5 Mistakes You’re Making With Coffee That Are Ruining Your Brew

I Tried the Mini Pancake Cereal That's Taking Over the Internet—Here's My Advice Before You Do, Too

I Tried the Viral Whipped Coffee That Everyone’s Talking About—Here’s What I Thought

Follow These Tips to Quickly and Safely Defrost Frozen Seafood

My Taiwanese Mother Insists This Is the Best Rice Cooker Ever

10 Soothing Baking Recipes That'll Quell Your Stress—and Your Sweet-Tooth

Everything You Need to Know About Cooking Beets

6 Tips to Take Your Homemade Gnocchi to the Next Level

This Is the Secret to Making Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Two Minutes

This Incredibly Powerful Blender Whips Up Smoothies in Minutes (and It’s on Sale)

You Can Cook Rice in Just 15 Minutes With This Microwavable Tool

7 Tips for Cooking Pizzeria-Worthy Calzones at Home

Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce Is About to Be Your New Trader Joe's Favorite

I Just Tried Japanese Sweet Potatoes for the First Time and I’m Officially Obsessed

If You're an Avid Snacker, Homemade Kale Chips Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Make Them

The Mezzaluna Is the Meal Prep Tool You Never Knew You Needed—Here's Why

I Cook Pasta Just So I Can Make These 4 Delicious Dishes With the Leftovers

What to Know About Gochujang, the Spicy Korean Sauce You’re Seeing Everywhere

The Makers of the Instant Pot Just Quietly Launched a New Electric Kettle—and It's a Game Changer

Why You Should Always Let Your Red Meat Come to Room Temperature Before Cooking

Instant Pot Released a Genius New Lid That Transforms Its Pressure Cooker Into an Air Fryer

9 Traditional New Year’s Day Foods That Are Considered Good Luck

What Is the Maillard Reaction—and Why Understanding It Will Make You an Infinitely Better Cook

Bouillon Cubes Are the Secret to Adding Instant Flavor This Season

Radicchio Is the Winter Vegetable You Never Knew You Needed

