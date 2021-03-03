7 Delicious Plant-Based Ingredient Swaps That’ll Benefit Your Health and the Planet

Both of these healthy vegetables have a naturally earthy, umami-rich flavor that makes them the perfect stand-in for red meat. Coat a portobello mushroom or thick slab of eggplant in plenty of olive oil and seasonings (such as garlic, fresh herbs, or chili flakes) then grill or sear them over high heat. Place on a burger bun with gochujang, harissa, or chimichurri, and you’ll wonder why you ever bothered with ground beef. You can also roast thin-sliced cremini mushrooms in the oven with plenty of olive oil, a hint of maple syrup, and liquid smoke for an addictive vegan bacon replacement. Our personal favorite application, however, are these Meatless Meatball Subs.

P.S. Unlike most natural plant-based proteins, the protein in mushrooms contains all nine essential amino acids, which makes them highly digestible and usable by the body.