Easy Party Food Recipes and Tips

It’s summertime, people. The living—and your party menu—should be easy, so stick to cookout standards, like burgers and dogs. Save the flair for the fun stuff—desserts and drinks. But don’t get fussy: Think make-ahead ice cream parfaits and “lazy” versions of classic cocktails that can be mixed by the pitcher.



Need more menu-planning inspiration? Find 10 ingenious hot dog recipes (including Bacon Barbecue) and 10 gourmet burger recipes, then choose the most delectable ice cream flavors in your supermarket. For stylish, stress-free decorations and entertaining tips, see our outdoor party advice.

The Summer-Barbecue Calculator

Nothing says “party” like math, right? Here’s an easy way to add up how much to buy and make.



For the Food

Per guest, you need:

1½ servings of any burger, hot dog, or sandwich

1½ cups total for side dishes (pasta salad, coleslaw, potato salad—you can mix it up)



For every 25 people:

2 big platters of cut-up fruit or vegetable crudités. (Picture the size of a vegetable-and-dip tray from the grocery store.) Scatter a few bowls of chips around for good measure.



For the Drinks

Per guest, you need:

1½ alcoholic drinks per hour



For every 25 people:

2 gallons of lemonade or iced tea, if you’re also serving alcohol



If you’re going barless, then bump up the number to 4 gallons of alcohol-free drinks for every 25 people.