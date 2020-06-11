5 Online Culinary Classes That Will Help You Improve Your Cooking Skills at Home
They're all free or low-cost, too.
If the last few months spent at home have left you with cooking fatigue, know that you’re not alone. So few of us are used to cooking every single meal, often for ourselves and family members, with the restrictions of never sharing with guests, taking limited, socially distant trips to the grocery store, and still feeling inspired to satisfy our hunger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Even for those of us who love to cook (me!), it’s exhausting.
While restaurants are closed or serving limited menus, several chefs have taken to digital platforms to teach anyone willing to stream a lesson how to cook like them. Some chefs provide recipes in advance, so you can cook along; others are focused on technique, like knife skills. These online cooking class platforms are both free and low-cost, and led by industry professionals who can up your cooking game.
Instagram
Instagram may be the place you scroll through perfectly styled food and quick videos for recipe inspiration, but chefs are stepping up to share their secrets. Follow your favorite chefs and food personalities to find out about upcoming online tutorials on Instagram Live, or watch recordings on IGTV.
A few suggestions: @EdenEats, @MissyARobbins, @MassimoBottura, @AngelaDimayuga, and @GhettoGastro.
ClassPass
The book-on-demand exercise platform has shifted gears in the wake of COVID-19 to offer online classes of all types throughout the summer, and likely beyond. Livestream cooking classes by chefs, caterers, home-brewers, and specialty food and wellness experts are all scheduled on ClassPass, many as low as three credits.
Masterclass
If you want to learn to cook from some of the world’s most successful and renowned chefs, look no further than this platform that specializes in lessons from those at the top of their field. Classes, which are split up into several lessons with accompanying resources (like recipe books), are designed and led by the likes of Alice Waters, Thomas Keller, Gabriela Camara, and many more household names. Subscriptions to access all classes are $15 per month, billed annually.
RELATED: The Most Common Mistakes Home Cooks Make, According to Professional Chefs
Rouxbe
The online cooking school grants culinary degrees, but those who just want to have some fun in the kitchen at home can also enroll. Courses range from the 12-hour Culinary RX ($40), which helps build culinary confidence, to a 90-day module on vegan desserts ($400) to six month culinary programs to prepare aspiring chefs.
Skillshare
This online education platform allows culinary professionals and enthusiasts from all backgrounds to share their knowledge via short videos on everything from chocolate making to classic Indian cuisine. Some classes are free, though most require a premium subscription of $15 monthly, or $90 annually. Students can upload photos of what they’ve learned and dishes they’ve made for instructor and peer feedback, as well as ask questions and receive advice.