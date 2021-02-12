Why You Should Never Microwave Tea—Plus the Right Way to Brew It

A not-earth-shattering fact: Most of tea is water. But humor me for a moment, because the implications of this statement are heavy. It connotes the importance of how you choose to heat your water to make tea—something that will determine whether your mug is top-notch or totally tasteless. And while using a microwave to heat tea water is the easy way, it is anything but the best method. Why look past the microwave? There are so many reasons.

Teas Require Drastically Different Brewing Temperatures

Many times, microwaving a mug heats the water way too much. This, in turn, makes lifting it from the microwave a task that can come with finger burning and potential spilling of scalding water. Additionally, when the water gets too hot, you'll have to wait longer to drink your fully-steeped tea—tea that won't be brewed the right way.

Why? Because different teas require different water temperatures. Green tea (including matcha) and white tea should be steeped between 170℉ and 180℉. Black, oolong, rooibos, and herbal teas should be hotter, as hot as 200℉ or hotter. Shooting for the right temp with a microwave is (quite literally) like reaching around in the dark. You have no way of knowing. With an electric tea kettle that has settings for each tea style or a built-in thermometer, all it takes is pushing a button.

Even without temperature settings, a tea kettle you can hear heating up gives you a chance to ballpark temperature. Listening to the rising sound, you can hear your tea water simmering and roiling up to a boil. If you're brewing green or white tea, pour from the kettle before it reaches a full boil, that way you can pin the 170-to-180℉ range. As you use your kettle more, you'll come to know when the water is ready just by listening.

And if you want to take the water's temperature, you can use a kitchen thermometer. Doing so a few times might help you know when, as you listen, water reaches target temperatures.

The precise temperature might not matter to you. Still, whether or not you have a special kettle or another way to measure temperature, you should make sure you're in the right neighborhood—especially if you're buying better teas. Loose-leaf tea won't be worth the investment if you're microwaving water. The flavor benefits of loose-leaf and better bagged teas are more fully extracted by steeping at the right temperature.

Physics Agrees That the Microwave Is Not the Way to Go

Speaking of flavor benefits, there is actual scientific research to support the notion that microwaving water to brew tea is just...incredibly wrong. One study conducted by researchers at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China researched how heating liquid works in a microwave—and as it turns out, the electric field that acts as a warming source in the appliance causes the water to end up different temperatures at the top and bottom of your mug. And a good cup of tea is about achieving a uniform temperature throughout your mug.

Conversely, when warming a liquid like water on the stove or within a kettle, the heating source warms the container from below. This is when a process called convection occurs, which results in a perfectly uniform temperature throughout the kettle.

Unfortunately, if you're heating a mug of water in the microwave for 90 seconds (like the researchers did), the device's electric field heats it from all angles, not just from below. The result? The top part of the mug's water may be boiling, while the bottom is far from. "Because the entire glass itself is also warming up, the convection process does not occur, and the liquid at the top of the container ends up being much hotter than the liquid at the bottom," states the study. Translation? A crummy cup of tea.

Tea Should Be Relaxing, Not Rushed

Next, there are the mental benefits of skipping the microwave. Just like with the Swedish coffee break tradition known as Fika, drinking tea is a pause. It is a break in the relentless momentum of the day; a time to immerse yourself in a calm moment, the chance to slow down. Drinking tea might come with your own personal traditions: A certain cup, a certain pot. Many tea traditions are deeply rooted in time. Microwaving tea water feels out of step with these traditions and the relaxed, old-school nature of tea. Tea is best when it's slow and deliberate. Microwaving speeds up tea, cheats the system, and removes it from its origins.

Across the world, there are so many teas steeped in so many ways. Some, like pu-erh, even have a rinsing ceremony when enjoyed formally. This includes pouring hot tea water over the surface of the closed clay pot, warming the pot, better preparing it for hot water. There is also the rinsing of tea itself—where hot water is poured over tea very briefly then discarded, opening up the tea for the actual steeping. Matcha requires careful whisking in order to properly prepare. Tea traditions vary, and it's important not to ignore them.