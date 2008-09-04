Leisurely weekend mornings are made for fabulous brunches with homemade pancakes, crisp bacon, and fresh-squeezed fruit juices. But if you don’t know how to make pancakes, the process may be a bit more stressful than delightful—especially if you’re cooking for a crowd of hungry pancakes fans. Here, our editor show you how to make pancakes step-by-step. You can use this guide on how to cook pancakes with pre-made mixes like our Pancake Mix, or any favorite pancakes recipes. These Pumpkin Pancakes with Spiced Maple Syrup are always a hit, as are classic Buttermilk Pancakes.

What You Need whisk, two mixing bowls, pan or griddle, vegetable oil, ladle or measuring cup, large spoon, spatula