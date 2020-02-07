5 Simple Meal Prep Tricks That Will Save You Tons of Time in the Kitchen

Most baking recipes require very specific egg yolk-to-egg white ratios. But for novice bakers (and let’s be honest, some experienced ones), separating yolks from whites for dishes like angel food cake or egg-white frittatas can be a messy and painstaking process. Next time you find yourself in this sticky situation, here’s a simple trick to streamline the process.

RELATED: Our Top-Tested Tricks for Separating, Boiling, and Poaching Eggs

Select a regular water bottle, remove the lid, and wash clean. Carefully crack your eggs into a large bowl without breaking the yolks (spoiler alert, this is the hardest part). While gently squeezing your empty water bottle, hover over your selected egg yolk and begin to release your grip creating a suctioning vortex that’ll scoop your yolk right into the bottle. Drop your separated egg yolk into a new bowl and voilà, separating those three cartons of eggs never looked easier.