6 Genius Ways You Can Use Your Instant Pot for Meal Prep

Best part about the Instant Pot ($100, williams-sonoma.com) is that cooking is hands-free, which means you can cook a week's worth of meals and spend some quality time with your couch and a glass of wine simultaneously. Now that we're motivated, here are some ways you can use your Instant Pot to meal prep.

Cooking a Whole Chicken

Rotisserie chicken is the darling of many meal prep recipes, but I know we can all agree that store-bought versions can be dried out. If you cook a chicken in your Instant Pot, you'll find the results are melt-in-your-mouth tender. It won't have the same crispy exterior as your oven-baked breasts or drumsticks, but for a dish like chicken curry, soup, or Pad Thai, you won't miss that one bit.

Hard Boiling Eggs

Certainly one of the most versatile (and finicky) foods, hard boiled eggs are built for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and every snack in between. The Instant Pot does an expert job at cooking shelled eggs because it can make a large batch of them

Steaming Veggies

There's no right or wrong answer to what vegetables want to get steamy in your Instant Pot. From carrots to cauliflower to kabocha squash, the steam setting is the way to go. You can toss in a ton at once (as long as they take about the same amount of time to cook) or steam in sessions. Just make sure not to cook veggies too long and always use the Quick Release valve to avoid a mushy mess.

Hydrating Every Type of Bean

Cooking Quinoa

The Instant Pot will turn out super fluffy quinoa. We recommend rinsing first, then pressure-cooking on High for five minutes before releasing with the Quick Release valve. Serve in grain bowls, mix into the base for homemade veggie burgers, or alongside salmon. In fact, we recommend outsourcing all grains to the IP: you can cook white or brown rice, steel cut oats, wheat berries, and more in your multi-cooker.

Making Yogurt

This one may seem obvious because it's a pre-programmed setting on all Instant Pot models (save for the Lux), but have you ever thought of the money-saving potential of this little button? A tub of Greek yogurt can cost upwards of $10, and considering how easy it is to DIY, adding breakfast to your meal prep to-do list could save you major bucks at the grocery store.