5 Quick Ways to Soften Butter in a Pinch

Whether you're baking a cake or simply need a good shmear for your morning toast, not much compares to a generous serving of soft, creamy butter. However, getting this golden delight to the perfect consistency and temperature can often require more patience than one would prefer. Generally, a refrigerated stick of butter can take anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour to soften; meanwhile, frozen butter can take upwards of four hours to reach a usable consistency.

If you forgot to leave the butter out ahead of time, or it just won't thaw quickly enough, we've gathered a few helpful tips for achieving smooth, soft butter fast.

Why Fuss Over Softened Butter?

Aside from the much more malleable texture, softened butter plays an important role, especially when baking. Many pastries like chocolate chip cookies, pie doughs, and croissants depend on softened butter to create these fan-favorite baked goods' iconic textures and flavors. Butter, a solid fat, can trap air pockets when creamed or whipped, making a cake fluffy and a croissant flaky. The hot steam within the buttery solids expands when baking, adding airiness and the melt-in-your-mouth sensation we crave.

Not only does butter help make your baked goods more flavorful, but it also helps stabilize your mixture and create a homogenous consistency when used at the right temperature. Too cold or too melted butter can be the determining factor resulting in an oily pie crust, lumpy frosting, or a flat cake.

What Are the Signs of Perfectly Softened Butter?

Though your home may be warmer than this, "room temperature" butter typically should range between 65 degrees F to 72 degrees F. Softened butter should indent slightly when poked, but your finger should not easily pierce through the entire stick. Additionally, the butter should not show signs of melting, oiliness, or moisture loss.

With that in mind, here are the best ways to soften butter quickly.

