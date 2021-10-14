13 Tips for Making Better Quiche, Straight From Professional Chefs

Use a great dough

"While any basic pie dough recipe (or even store-bought dough) will do in a pinch, the number one way to make delicious quiche is to make a homemade pâte brisée dough," says Andrew Zimmerman, executive chef at Sepia and Proxi in Chicago. (The main difference between this and classic American pie crust is that pâte brisée contains a bit of sugar, which caramelizes in heat, giving it a deep golden color and a little crunch when baked. It's also more tender than classic pie crust because of the method of mixing with the heel of your hand, called frissage.)

Be sure to rest the dough before rolling it out, and then again before you blind bake it; if you forget this part, your crust may turn out tough, and may shrink during your blind bake.

RELATED: 5 Incredibly Delicious Pizzas from One Easy Dough Recipe