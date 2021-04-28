How to Make Fruit Taste Like Your Favorite Candy

Vegan chef Mimi Williams of Counterpart Vegan and Bardonna in Los Angeles, Calif. has a clever trick for turning berries into this nostalgic lunch box snack. Blend a pound blueberries or strawberries (ideally fresh, but frozen works, too) with a splash of lemon or lime juice, a teaspoon of honey or agave, and a pinch of salt in a blender. You can use more sweetener if you like, depending on how tart your berries are. Spread the puree on a sheet pan lined with a silicone mat or wax paper and bake for 8 hours at 165° F (yes, you’ll have to be patient with this one!). After the fruit leather has cooled, slice it into your desired length and width and roll it up. “It’s the perfect fix for candy cravings for all ages,” says Williams.