Follow These 6 Simple Steps to Host Thanksgiving for Two That'll Feel Just as Festive (and Delicious) as Ever

Not only does a giant bowl of cranberry sauce or an enormous tray of stuffing not look the most appealing (passed around a table or on Insta), but these oversize condiments are overkill when you're serving Thanksgiving for two. Instead of whipping up a whole batch of sides, cut the recipe in half or in quarters. If the recipe requires baking, here’s your time to shine! Use ramekins, mini pie tins, small bundt cake molds, or other small oven-proof dishes to create single-serving sides (like mac and cheese, creamed spinach, or green bean casserole) for those dining in a socially-distant manner. They look super cute, too. Pop them in the oven as needed, or even freeze some for a fresh holiday meal whenever you want.

