8 Clever—and Incredibly Delicious—Ways to Sneak More Vegetables Into Your Meals

Whether you fancy yourself a vegetable fiend or privately find them repulsive, chances are that you're not eating enough fresh produce either way. The average American consumes just 2.7 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables per day, which is about half of the amount recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines —2 ½ servings of vegetables and 2 servings of fruit. (BTW, new research published in the journal Circulation found that eating five servings a day of fruits and vegetables may help you live a longer and healthier life.)

The good news? If you're falling short, there are endless easy ways to pack more produce into your diet (yes, even if you're someone who hates the taste of vegetables). While we're sure you've heard the standard 'green smoothie' rec before, some of these savory options from Audrey Sweetwood, research and development chef at Freshly, might be more appealing (and effective), especially if you're not a big frozen fruit fan. "When thoughtfully executed, the vegetables in these dishes will blend right in and it will be hard to even notice they are there," she says. "The key is choosing the right vegetables, pairing them with the proper cooking method, and finding the right recipe to highlight them in will make all the difference of your view on veggies."