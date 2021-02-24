8 Clever Ways to Cure Your Kitchen Burnout—and Enjoy Cooking Again

Who says a meal has to be composed of a neat little piece of protein, a starchy side, and a serving of veg? Certainly not us. After all, when it comes to entertaining, interactive eating experiences, there are few ways to serve better than on a grazing board. Epic charcuterie boards were one of Pinterest’s top projected food trends for 2021 for a reason—they’re low-lift and endlessly customizable. Go traditional with a few of your favorite cheeses and/or meats, fresh fruit, crusty bread, and pickled veggies; give your grazing board the bagel treatment (think lox, thin-sliced cucumbers, cream cheese, capers); or host a family tapas night with fried patatas bravas, olives, pan con tomate with manchego cheese, and seared shrimp skewers.

Because if there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that there are no rules in what constitutes a delicious dinner—and preheating the oven is by no means required.