Food Cooking Tips & Techniques How to Cook Orzo Perfectly Every Time—Plus 6 Orzo Recipes to Try Consider this everything you need to know about the versatile, rice-shaped pasta. By Phoebe Fry Phoebe Fry Phoebe Fry is a graduate of Barnard College, where she studied English Language & Literature, and Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, where she completed a 12-week certificate course. Throughout her college years, she took advantage of her location in New York City and held various roles at companies in the food media space, from the James Beard Foundation to Real Simple, to a position as cookbook author Vallery Lomas' assistant. She has experience in marketing, foundation work, social media, recipe development, recipe testing, editorial, and more. Phoebe presently works as a line cook in New York City. She also writes a Substack newsletter, and contributes to Real Simple as a freelance food writer. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nata Vkusidey/Getty Images At first glance, you might think orzo is a variety of rice, but it's actually a type of pasta typically made with semolina flour. Shaped like a grain of rice or barley (orzo translates to "barley" in Italian), it's a versatile ingredient that's worth keeping stocked in your pantry. While it resembles rice, keep in mind that orzo is not gluten-free and definitely falls into the pasta category. Orzo is perfect for adding heft to soups, throwing together a quick pasta salad to serve alongside meat or fish, or riffing on risotto for an easy weeknight meal. Keep reading to learn how to cook orzo, and don't forget to discover several delicious orzo recipes to try! How to Cook Orzo If you know how to cook pasta, you know how to cook orzo. Like any pasta shape, orzo is a quick-cooking grain that'll help you get dinner on the table in no time. Follow the steps below and you'll have some orzo that can complete a meal within minutes. 42 Perfect Pasta Recipes You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight (and Every Night) Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.Add 1 cup of dried orzo to the boiling water. This will yield 4 servings of ½ cup each.Boil the orzo for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until it has your preferred texture.Drain the orzo in a colander. Add cooked orzo to soups, pasta salads, and more. Orzo Recipes Now that you know how to cook orzo, use it in one of the easy orzo recipes below! 01 of 06 Orzo Tomato Salad Jennifer Causey get the recipe Dressed up with Parmesan, cherry tomatoes, and a punchy vinaigrette, this orzo salad is worthy of center stage at your next picnic or BBQ. Pricey pine nuts are optional but delightful, especially when toasted until fragrant. RELATED: 14 Mouthwatering BBQ Side Dishes for Pulled Pork, Brisket, and More 02 of 06 Lemony Fish with Orzotto Antonis Achilleos get the recipe Sear fish filets in a pan and serve them on a bed of orzotto, or orzo "risotto," for a light, comforting dinner. Scallions, peas, and lemon zest add brightness. 03 of 06 Orzo-Cucumber Salad Raymond Hom get the recipe Best eaten chilled or at room temperature, this refreshing orzo salad makes for a fantastic summer meal. Cucumber and herbs get folded into the salad, along with feta for a salty, creamy element. 04 of 06 Kale and White Bean Soup Hans Gissinger get the recipe White beans and orzo make this healthy soup a complete meal. Serve with crusty bread to soak up all the goodness. 05 of 06 Squash, Mushroom, and Kale Soup With Dill Christopher Testani get the recipe This vegetarian-friendly soup is packed with hearty, colorful vegetables. Add the orzo directly to the broth to cook it through and complete the dish. RELATED: 22 Soothing Soup Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make 06 of 06 Chicken Piccata With Mushrooms and Brussels Sprouts Greg DuPree get the recipe With tender orzo, a luscious, buttery sauce, and plenty of vegetables, this chicken dish is nourishing and perfect for a chilly night. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit