How to Cook Orzo Perfectly Every Time—Plus 6 Orzo Recipes to Try

At first glance, you might think orzo is a variety of rice, but it's actually a type of pasta typically made with semolina flour. Shaped like a grain of rice or barley (orzo translates to "barley" in Italian), it's a versatile ingredient that's worth keeping stocked in your pantry. While it resembles rice, keep in mind that orzo is not gluten-free and definitely falls into the pasta category. Orzo is perfect for adding heft to soups, throwing together a quick pasta salad to serve alongside meat or fish, or riffing on risotto for an easy weeknight meal.

Keep reading to learn how to cook orzo, and don't forget to discover several delicious orzo recipes to try!

How to Cook Orzo

If you know how to cook pasta, you know how to cook orzo. Like any pasta shape, orzo is a quick-cooking grain that'll help you get dinner on the table in no time. Follow the steps below and you'll have some orzo that can complete a meal within minutes.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add 1 cup of dried orzo to the boiling water. This will yield 4 servings of ½ cup each. Boil the orzo for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until it has your preferred texture. Drain the orzo in a colander. Add cooked orzo to soups, pasta salads, and more.

Orzo Recipes

