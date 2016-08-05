How to Make a Classic Omelet

Omelets are a weary cook’s best friend. And why not? Don’t fear the flip: the technique is so much easier than it might seem—and as long as you have a couple of eggs on hand, a quick, satisfying dinner is never more than a few minutes away. Fill one with shredded cheese or sliced ham or whatever vegetables happen to be lurking at the bottom of the crisper drawer. (Think of it as a choose-your-own-omelet-adventure!) Then, do as the French do, and pair it with a simple green salad and an easy vinaigrette (and a glass of wine, of course) and you’ll have a classic, bistro-style meal that’s every bit as speedy as it is sophisticated.