How to Grill Anything to Perfection—Your Guide to Technique, Temperatures, and Seasoning
Summertime is synonymous with grill season. This primer covers everything from how to grill steak and salmon to searing potatoes, plum tomatoes, and more. Whether you're new to grilling or a seasoned pit master, you'll want to keep this helpful handbook in your back pocket all summer long, because it's far too easy to forget the safe internal temperature guidelines for cooking beef, pork, poultry, fish, and seafood. Plus, there's endless opportunity to find new foods that taste delicious with a char, like citrus fruits, eggplant, and even avocados. After reading this guide, you're going to cruise the farmer's market with a whole new outlook on what your grill can do.
As for seasoning, most foods will taste great if you add just a little salt, pepper, and olive oil beforehand. That's the beauty of grilling: it's a fuss-free cooking method meant to elevate an ingredient's natural flavor without much elbow grease. That being said, if you want even more flavor, there are endless mouthwatering marinades you can add to your meat or veggies before they're barbecued. And if you need some simple summer sides, we've got tons here.
Once the meal is over, always make sure you're keeping your grill clean with the right methods. You'll thank yourself when you go back for more bonding time with your barbecue.
RELATED: The Ultimate Guide to Grilling Vegetables, According to Professional Chefs
How to Grill Beef
Burgers
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 140° F for medium.
Tip: Don’t press down on the patties during cooking or you’ll squeeze out the delicious juices.
Hot Dogs
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally.
Steaks, ¾ to 1 Inch Thick
(such as flank and New York strip)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
Tip: For the best sear, turn steaks just once halfway through.
Steaks, 1 to 1½ Inches Thick
(such as rib-eye and porterhouse)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 3 to 5 minutes per side, then indirect for 4 to 6 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
Note: For steaks 2 inches thick or more, increase indirect cooking time to 8 to 10 minutes.
If you're just learning how to barbecue, this primer will help you get your grill started. Then, learn exactly what high, medium, and other grill temperatures mean.
Click here for a printer-friendly PDF of this information.
How to Grill Poultry
Chicken Breasts, Boneless, Skinless
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 160° F.
Chicken Cutlets
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 160° F.
Chicken Pieces, Bone-In
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium.
Time: 40 to 50 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 165° F.
Tip: For crispy skin, grill the pieces skin-side down over direct heat (uncovered) until golden, 6 to 8 minutes, then transfer to indirect heat and cook skin-side up until cooked through.
Chicken Thighs, Boneless, Skinless
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 4 to 5 minutes, turning once.
Internal Temperature: 165° F.
Chicken Wings
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium.
Time: 25 to 30 minutes, turning occasionally.
Internal Temperature: 165° F.
Chicken, Whole, 3½ to 4 Pounds
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium.
Time: 45 minutes to 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 165° F, measured in the thigh.
Turkey Burgers
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 5 to 7 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 165° F.
Tip: Don’t press down on the patties during cooking or you’ll squeeze out the delicious juices.
Turkey Cutlets
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 160° F.
How to Grill Pork
Baby-Back Ribs
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium-high, then direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: Indirect for 25 to 30 minutes, then direct for 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Tip: For a delicious caramelized finish and to prevent burning, apply barbecue sauce only during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
Chops, ½ to 1 Inch Thick
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 3 to 5 minutes per side for bone-in; 2 to 5 minutes per side for boneless.
Internal Temperature: 145° F.
Chops, 1 to 1½ Inches Thick
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 6 to 8 minutes per side for bone-in; 5 to 7 minutes per side for boneless.
Internal Temperature: 145° F.
Loin Roast, Bone-In, 4 to 5 Pounds
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, then indirect for 1 to 1½ hours.
Internal Temperature: 145° F.
Loin Roast, Boneless, 3 to 3½ Pounds
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, then indirect for 30 to 40 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 145° F.
Sausage Links
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally.
Internal Temperature: 145° F for pork; 165° F for chicken.
Tip: To grill a sausage coil, run 2 long skewers through it in a crisscross pattern, then cook as directed above, turning once.
Tenderloin
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 6 to 8 minutes, turning occasionally, then indirect for 10 to 12 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 145° F.
How to Grill Lamb
Chops, ½ to 1 Inch Thick
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
Chops, 1 to 1½ Inches Thick
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 4 to 6 minutes per side.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
Leg, Butterflied Boneless, 1 to 1½ Inches Thick, 3 to 3½ Pounds
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 4 to 5 minutes per side, then indirect for 15 to 20 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
Tip: If you’re grilling a leg of lamb tied into a roll, increase indirect grilling time to 20 to 30 minutes.
Rack of Lamb, 1 to 1½ Pounds
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high, then indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: Direct for 3 to 5 minutes per side, then indirect for 10 to 15 minutes.
Internal Temperature: 130° F for medium-rare.
How to Grill Seafood
The trick with seafood is to make sure it doesn’t stick. So coat it lightly with oil and check that the grate is clean and very hot. For fillets and whole fish, you can also try this foolproof (albeit more time-consuming) method: Place the fish on a soaked cedar plank or a lightly oiled piece of heavy-duty foil, then grill (covered), over medium indirect heat.
Scallops
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Tip: Thread on skewers for easy turning.
Shrimp
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Tip: Thread on skewers for easy turning.
Fish Fillets or Steaks, ¾ to 1 Inch Thick
(such as salmon, striped bass, and mahimahi)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Note: If grilling with a cedar plank or foil, cook over medium indirect heat (covered), 20 to 30 minutes.
Whole Fish, ¾ to 1 Pound
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Note: If grilling with a cedar plank or foil, cook over medium indirect heat (covered), 20 to 30 minutes.
Whole Fish, Large Fillets, or Side of Salmon, 1 to 3 Pounds
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: 30 to 40 minutes.
Tip: Because a large fish can tear when turned, cooking on a plank, on foil, or in a fish basket is necessary.
How to Grill Vegetables
Asparagus
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 2 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally.
Bell Pepper
(cut into 2-inch strips)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Eggplants, Summer Squash, and Zucchini
(cut into ½-inch-thick slices)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Tip: Slice the vegetables on the bias to expose the maximum surface area.
Mushrooms
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Tip: Mushrooms can also be cooked in a foil pouch; see Tomatoes, Cherry, for the method and times.
Onions
(cut into ½-inch-thick rounds or wedges)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Potatoes
(slice, then cook in a pouch made of heavy-duty foil)
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: 25 to 30 minutes.
Tip: New potatoes can be cooked whole, or halved if large.
Scallions
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 2 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally.
Tomatoes, Beefsteak or Plum
(cut in half)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Tomatoes, Cherry
(cook in a pouch made of heavy-duty foil)
Heat: Indirect (covered), medium-high.
Time: 5 to 10 minutes.
How to Grill Fruit
Citrus Fruits
(such as oranges and lemons, cut in half or into wedges)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Pineapple
(cut into rings or wedges)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 2 to 4 minutes per side.
Stone Fruits
(such as peaches, plums, and nectarines, cut in half and pitted)
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium.
Time: 2 to 3 minutes per side.
How to Grill Kebabs
Soak wooden skewers for at least 15 minutes before threading to prevent burning on the grill. For tastiest results (meaning nothing is burned or overcooked), make your kebabs with items that cook at the same rate—say, shrimp and cherry tomatoes (fast) or chicken, onions, and oranges (slow).
Beef, Pork, and Poultry
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Tip: For best results, cut meat into 1- to 1½-inch cubes.
Shrimp and Scallops
Heat: Direct (uncovered), high.
Time: 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Vegetables
Heat: Direct (uncovered), medium-high.
Time: 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Tip: For best results, cut vegetables into 1- to 1½-inch cubes.