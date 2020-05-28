7 Tips From Professional Chefs That Are Guaranteed to Make You a Better Griller

Always temper what you’re cooking. Bring whatever meat (or vegetables, fruit, and any of the other genius grilled food ideas you'll find here) that you’ll be grilling to room temperature first so they'll cook evenly.

Remember to rest your meat. Let your grilled meat rest for eight to 10 minutes before cutting so the juices have time to redistribute. "This is so when you cut the meat, the juices won’t run out," Puck explains.

Use wood and charcoal. "We use mesquite charcoal for high heat, and we use white oak for flavor," says Puck. Try different woods to find the flavor you like best, like apple wood, cherry wood, or sugar maple.