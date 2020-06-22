14 Grilling Hacks That Will Make You Look Like a Pro

Craving the smoky flavor of authentic barbecue? Turn your gas or charcoal grill into a DIY smoker with just three components: water, a tin pan, and wood chips. For a charcoal grill, place your charcoal briquettes with pre-soaked wood chips overtop on one half of the grill and lay a disposable tin pan filled halfway up with water or apple juice (for added flavor) on the other. The liquid will help regulate the temperature and maintain the moisture as you cook your meats at a lower temperature for a longer period of time. As the wood chips smolder, they'll impart the delicious, smoky flavor of real-deal barbecue. If you're using a gas grill that does not have a designated wood chip compartment, you will want to place your pre-soaked wood chips in a tin pan, cover with tin foil, and poke holes for ventilation. Light the grill underneath the chips and cook on the opposing side to circulate the smoke flavor and infuse your meats.

