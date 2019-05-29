19 Surprising Foods You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

1 Squash

Kebabs of onions and peppers are essential grilling fare, but you can turn whole summer squash and zucchini into a quick and tender side with a few minutes on a hot grill. Cut each squash in half, then lightly coat with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat about five minutes per side, or until tender throughout.

For an extra special finish, top with a mixture of shredded Parmesan cheese and chopped thyme. Let sit out of the grill’s flames until the cheese melts. Grilled zucchini rounds are vibrant with the addition of scallions and a simple vinaigrette.