15 Tasty Barbecue Recipes
Charles Masters
Make grilling more thrilling (for you and your guests) with three satisfying party menus centered on surf, turf, or even vegetables.
The Turf Menu
The Cocktail
The Starter
The Meal
Serving Wine?
Try a Pinot Noir. A great summer red, it’s light and easy to drink yet acidic enough to stand up to the richness of red meat.
The Veggie Menu
The Cocktail
The Starter
The Menu
Serving Wine?
Try a Grüner Veltliner. Crisp and refreshing, this newly popular Austrian white pairs well with grilled vegetables. (A Sauvignon Blanc will also work.)
The Surf Menu
The Cocktail
The Starter
The Menu
- Plank-Grilled Salmon With Lemon and Fennel
- Wild Rice and Pine Nut Salad
- Greens With Radishes and Snap Peas
Serving Wine?
Try a dry Riesling. (Look for a German one marked “trocken,” which means “dry.”) This versatile white has a subtle bite that cuts the fattiness of the fish.
